Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 7.08 million Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $19.85 changed hands at $0.21 or 1.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.56B. CHWY’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.4% off its 52-week high of $52.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.53, which suggests the last value was 16.73% up since then. When we look at Chewy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.75 million.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.70 added 1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.00%, with the 5-day performance at 5.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is -15.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.26 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chewy Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.43% over the past 6 months, a 11.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.90% of Chewy Inc shares while 88.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.52%. There are 88.80% institutions holding the Chewy Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.51% of the shares, roughly 16.1 million CHWY shares worth $635.43 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.49% or 16.07 million shares worth $634.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 4.07 million shares estimated at $119.89 million under it, the former controlled 3.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $104.73 million.