Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.29 million Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.70. With the company’s per share price at $11.27 changed hands at $1.06 or 10.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04B. CENX’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.86% off its 52-week high of $13.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.70, which suggests the last value was 49.42% up since then. When we look at Century Aluminum Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Instantly CENX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.33 added 10.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.17%, with the 5-day performance at 7.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) is -2.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5 days.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Century Aluminum Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.49% over the past 6 months, a -342.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Century Aluminum Co. earnings to decrease by -106.41%.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.15% of Century Aluminum Co. shares while 60.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.83%. There are 60.22% institutions holding the Century Aluminum Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.53% of the shares, roughly 9.73 million CENX shares worth $84.86 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.38% or 5.89 million shares worth $51.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 3.5 million shares estimated at $25.13 million under it, the former controlled 3.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 3.40% of the shares, roughly 3.15 million shares worth around $23.4 million.