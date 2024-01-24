Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.49 changing hands around $0.24 or 0.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.26B. CPB’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.96% off its 52-week high of $56.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.94, which suggests the last value was 14.72% up since then. When we look at Campbell Soup Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) trade information

Instantly CPB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 44.58 added 0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.91%, with the 5-day performance at 0.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) is 4.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.79 days.

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Campbell Soup Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.85% over the past 6 months, a 3.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Campbell Soup Co. will fall -3.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.45 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Campbell Soup Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $2.25 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.96%. The 2024 estimates are for Campbell Soup Co. earnings to increase by 2.29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.09% per year.

CPB Dividends

Campbell Soup Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11. The 3.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 3.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.