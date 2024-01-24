BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.0 million BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $37.13 changed hands at -$0.91 or -2.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.46B. BBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.36% off its 52-week high of $44.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.29, which suggests the last value was 77.67% up since then. When we look at BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Instantly BBIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 40.65 subtracted -2.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.03%, with the 5-day performance at -1.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) is -2.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.74 days.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BridgeBio Pharma Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.70% over the past 6 months, a -4.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BridgeBio Pharma Inc will fall -3.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -84.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.87 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.87 million and $1.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 213.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.21%. The 2024 estimates are for BridgeBio Pharma Inc earnings to decrease by -16.69%.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.76% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc shares while 94.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.61%. There are 94.82% institutions holding the BridgeBio Pharma Inc stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 19.12% of the shares, roughly 31.06 million BBIO shares worth $534.25 million.

Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.38% or 26.62 million shares worth $457.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.38 million shares estimated at $130.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 3.53 million shares worth around $60.69 million.