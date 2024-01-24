Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $6.15 changed hands at -$0.65 or -9.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $684.06M. BTDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -139.84% off its 52-week high of $14.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.77, which suggests the last value was 54.96% up since then. When we look at Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Instantly BTDR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.24 subtracted -9.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.63%, with the 5-day performance at -8.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) is -24.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.93 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.00% over the past 6 months, a 21.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $115.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $117 million.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.20% of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co shares while 13.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.99%. There are 13.05% institutions holding the Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co stock share, with SC China Holding Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.63% of the shares, roughly 4.04 million BTDR shares worth $45.24 million.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.15% or 1.28 million shares worth $14.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $1.73 million under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 89725.0 shares worth around $1.22 million.