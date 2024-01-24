Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.23 changed hands at -$0.01 or -7.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.22M. IONM’s current price is a discount, trading about -3782.61% off its 52-week high of $8.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 13.04% up since then. When we look at Assure Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Instantly IONM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3000 subtracted -7.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.57%, with the 5-day performance at -8.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) is -27.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 100.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Assure Holdings Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was -$1.57 million and $3.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -640.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.33%.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 01 and April 05.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.15% of Assure Holdings Corp shares while 3.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.27%. There are 3.14% institutions holding the Assure Holdings Corp stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.98% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million IONM shares worth $0.13 million.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.48% or 99314.0 shares worth $94348.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.