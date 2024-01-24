Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $265.80 changing hands around $3.76 or 1.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $82.69B. ANET’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.82% off its 52-week high of $270.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $107.57, which suggests the last value was 59.53% up since then. When we look at Arista Networks Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) trade information

Instantly ANET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 270.63 added 1.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.86%, with the 5-day performance at 6.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) is 12.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arista Networks Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.68% over the past 6 months, a 43.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arista Networks Inc will rise 20.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.53 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Arista Networks Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.28 billion and $1.31 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.16%. The 2024 estimates are for Arista Networks Inc earnings to increase by 43.13%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.40% per year.

ANET Dividends

Arista Networks Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 12.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.62% of Arista Networks Inc shares while 70.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.47%. There are 70.37% institutions holding the Arista Networks Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.97% of the shares, roughly 27.9 million ANET shares worth $7.38 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.77% or 17.94 million shares worth $4.74 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 7.22 million shares estimated at $1.91 billion under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 6.03 million shares worth around $1.59 billion.