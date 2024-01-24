Are Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 4.92 million Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $17.61 changed hands at $0.29 or 1.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.97B. LBRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.67% off its 52-week high of $21.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.18, which suggests the last value was 36.51% up since then. When we look at Liberty Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Instantly LBRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.69 added 1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.92%, with the 5-day performance at 3.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) is -4.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.97 days.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liberty Energy Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.67% over the past 6 months, a 51.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.57%. The 2024 estimates are for Liberty Energy Inc earnings to increase by 45.78%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.50% per year.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Energy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 24. The 1.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 1.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.84% of Liberty Energy Inc shares while 101.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.02%. There are 101.21% institutions holding the Liberty Energy Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.53% of the shares, roughly 19.65 million LBRT shares worth $262.76 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.85% or 15.08 million shares worth $201.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.47 million shares estimated at $193.89 million under it, the former controlled 6.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 4.92 million shares worth around $65.79 million.