Are Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the latest trading session, 1.4 million Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $304.89 changing hands around $7.62 or 2.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $73.22B. CRWD’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.95% off its 52-week high of $302.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $97.26, which suggests the last value was 68.1% up since then. When we look at Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Instantly CRWD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 305.79 added 2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.41%, with the 5-day performance at 10.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) is 18.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.97 days.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Crowdstrike Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 101.99% over the past 6 months, a 91.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will rise 74.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 37 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $839 million. 34 analysts are of the opinion that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $899.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $637.37 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.09%. The 2024 estimates are for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 91.89%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.73% per year.