Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE: ALTM) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 9.37 million Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.25 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session. ALTM’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.48% off its 52-week high of $7.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.83, which suggests the last value was 8.0% up since then. When we look at Arcadium Lithium PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.64 million.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

With action -3.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.91%, with the 5-day performance at -3.31% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcadium Lithium PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $374.44 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Arcadium Lithium PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $371.98 million.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Arcadium Lithium PLC shares while 18.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.47%. There are 18.45% institutions holding the Arcadium Lithium PLC stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.76% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million ALTM shares worth $13.24 million.

Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.67% or 0.17 million shares worth $10.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 96236.0 shares estimated at $6.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 77353.0 shares worth around $4.9 million.