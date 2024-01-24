Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.56 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.78B. NLY’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.79% off its 52-week high of $24.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.52, which suggests the last value was 25.77% up since then. When we look at Annaly Capital Management Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Instantly NLY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.64 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.01%, with the 5-day performance at 2.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) is -3.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Annaly Capital Management Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.93% over the past 6 months, a -33.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Annaly Capital Management Inc will fall -27.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.01 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Annaly Capital Management Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $798.93 million and $818.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.47%. The 2024 estimates are for Annaly Capital Management Inc earnings to decrease by -33.09%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.98% per year.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 12. The 13.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.59. It is important to note, however, that the 13.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Annaly Capital Management Inc shares while 52.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.29%. There are 52.16% institutions holding the Annaly Capital Management Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.37% of the shares, roughly 56.15 million NLY shares worth $1.12 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.67% or 47.76 million shares worth $955.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15.45 million shares estimated at $290.56 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 15.4 million shares worth around $308.06 million.