Analyzing W & T Offshore Inc(NYSE: WTI) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.95 changing hands around $0.04 or 1.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $432.37M. WTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -126.44% off its 52-week high of $6.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 13.56% up since then. When we look at W & T Offshore Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.01 added 1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.51%, with the 5-day performance at 13.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) is -10.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.69 days.

W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the W & T Offshore Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.11% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -32.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for W & T Offshore Inc will fall -86.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 350.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -40.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $148.66 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that W & T Offshore Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $143.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $189.7 million and $163.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.46%. The 2024 estimates are for W & T Offshore Inc earnings to decrease by -100.26%.

WTI Dividends

W & T Offshore Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 05 and March 11. The 0.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.84% of W & T Offshore Inc shares while 44.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.55%. There are 44.03% institutions holding the W & T Offshore Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 5.08% of the shares, roughly 7.45 million WTI shares worth $22.16 million.

KGH Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.20% or 6.16 million shares worth $18.32 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.47 million shares estimated at $10.33 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $8.62 million.