Analyzing Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.19 changing hands around $0.22 or 1.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.20B. COCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.1% off its 52-week high of $33.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.58, which suggests the last value was 40.63% up since then. When we look at Vita Coco Company Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 788.72K.

Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) trade information

Instantly COCO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 25.23 added 1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.40%, with the 5-day performance at -16.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) is -20.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.91 days.

Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vita Coco Company Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.45% over the past 6 months, a 234.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vita Coco Company Inc will rise 260.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $99.69 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Vita Coco Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $110.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $91.99 million and $109.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.00%.

Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ:COCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.06% of Vita Coco Company Inc shares while 84.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.90%. There are 84.91% institutions holding the Vita Coco Company Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 4.20% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million COCO shares worth $50.81 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.72% or 2.11 million shares worth $45.0 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.2 million shares estimated at $25.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $20.53 million.