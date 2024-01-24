Analyzing Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 3.54 million Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $26.70 changed hands at -$0.71 or -2.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.10B. SPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.38% off its 52-week high of $38.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.65, which suggests the last value was 45.13% up since then. When we look at Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.00 million.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Instantly SPR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 28.59 subtracted -2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.98%, with the 5-day performance at 2.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) is -13.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.87 days.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.44% over the past 6 months, a -18.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc will rise 159.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.74 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.32 billion and $1.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -15.24%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.50% per year.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.73% of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares while 79.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.02%. There are 79.44% institutions holding the Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 10.44% of the shares, roughly 11.03 million SPR shares worth $294.41 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.44% or 9.97 million shares worth $266.15 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. With 6.39 million shares estimated at $170.62 million under it, the former controlled 6.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF held about 3.45% of the shares, roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $97.19 million.