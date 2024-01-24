Analyzing Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $39.36 changed hands at -$0.68 or -1.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.69B. IMVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.8% off its 52-week high of $45.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.05, which suggests the last value was 64.3% up since then. When we look at Immunovant Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 42.14 subtracted -1.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.57%, with the 5-day performance at -6.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 8.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Immunovant Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 79.97% over the past 6 months, a -11.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Immunovant Inc will rise 12.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.20% for the next quarter.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.78% of Immunovant Inc shares while 47.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.20%. There are 47.41% institutions holding the Immunovant Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.19% of the shares, roughly 5.47 million IMVT shares worth $103.74 million.

Deep Track Capital, Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 5.42 million shares worth $102.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 2.12 million shares estimated at $48.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $43.4 million.