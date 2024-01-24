An Overview of SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: SILO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.36 million SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.42 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.42M. SILO’s current price is a discount, trading about -180.28% off its 52-week high of $3.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the last value was 14.08% up since then. When we look at SILO Pharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13460.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 122.12K.

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) trade information

Instantly SILO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6199 added 1.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.40%, with the 5-day performance at 1.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) is -9.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60720.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.51% of SILO Pharma Inc shares while 3.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.02%. There are 3.40% institutions holding the SILO Pharma Inc stock share, with Financial Advocates Investment Management the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 57307.0 SILO shares worth $79656.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 16179.0 shares worth $22488.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 15183.0 shares estimated at $21104.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 14504.0 shares worth around $20160.0.