An Overview Of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MYMD)

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.66M. MYMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -1652.94% off its 52-week high of $2.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17. When we look at MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

Instantly MYMD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1968 subtracted -6.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.25%, with the 5-day performance at -10.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) is -25.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.81% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 8.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.18%. There are 8.56% institutions holding the MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.25% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million MYMD shares worth $2.19 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.63% or 1.18 million shares worth $1.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $1.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $0.55 million.