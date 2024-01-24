ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.52 million ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $21.00 changed hands at -$0.65 or -3.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.27B. ACMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.0% off its 52-week high of $22.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the last value was 58.33% up since then. When we look at ACM Research Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 22.47 subtracted -3.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.47%, with the 5-day performance at 2.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 17.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.41 days.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ACM Research Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 64.32% over the past 6 months, a 60.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 46.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ACM Research Inc will fall -10.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $149.28 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ACM Research Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $120.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $108.54 million and $74.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for ACM Research Inc earnings to increase by 58.33%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.74% per year.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 26.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.99% of ACM Research Inc shares while 59.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.69%. There are 59.83% institutions holding the ACM Research Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.70% of the shares, roughly 3.68 million ACMR shares worth $48.17 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 3.43 million shares worth $44.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.33 million shares estimated at $17.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $19.39 million.