A Review of First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 5.74 million First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $4.94 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.42B. AG’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.24% off its 52-week high of $8.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.38, which suggests the last value was 11.34% up since then. When we look at First Majestic Silver Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.46 million.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.03 added 1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.67%, with the 5-day performance at -1.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) is -19.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Majestic Silver Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.49% over the past 6 months, a 114.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.30%. The 2024 estimates are for First Majestic Silver Corporation earnings to increase by 81.37%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.80% per year.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22. The 0.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.