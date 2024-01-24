A Review of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session, 1.93 million Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.30 changing hands around $0.2 or 9.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.26M. CYTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -4317.39% off its 52-week high of $101.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 18.26% up since then. When we look at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 92660.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 914.62K.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Instantly CYTO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.59 added 9.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.93%, with the 5-day performance at -6.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) is -30.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 56100.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $59.1 million.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd shares while 2.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.82%. There are 2.82% institutions holding the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.92% of the shares, roughly 72931.0 CYTO shares worth $0.16 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 500.0 shares worth $1100.0 as of Jun 29, 2023. With 2262.0 shares estimated at $4976.0 under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares.