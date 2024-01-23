XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 10.42 million XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.86 changing hands around $0.52 or 5.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.55B. XPEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -139.55% off its 52-week high of $23.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.51, which suggests the last value was 23.83% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.14 million.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.48 added 5.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.39%, with the 5-day performance at -7.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) is -29.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.79 days.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XPeng Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.38% over the past 6 months, a -20.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XPeng Inc ADR will fall -17.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.88 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that XPeng Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $733.4 million and $564.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 156.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 237.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.23%. The 2024 estimates are for XPeng Inc ADR earnings to increase by 5.49%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.74% per year.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 19.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of XPeng Inc ADR shares while 12.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.27%. There are 12.13% institutions holding the XPeng Inc ADR stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.90% of the shares, roughly 13.16 million XPEV shares worth $176.61 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.74% or 12.06 million shares worth $161.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 6.97 million shares estimated at $93.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $61.51 million.