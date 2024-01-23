Why To Invest In Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.14 million Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s per share price at $3.02 changed hands at -$0.13 or -4.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $387.10M. MREO’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.93% off its 52-week high of $3.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 77.15% up since then. When we look at Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Instantly MREO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.35 subtracted -4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.52%, with the 5-day performance at 2.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) is 44.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 133.72% over the past 6 months, a 105.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.31%. The 2024 estimates are for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR earnings to increase by 34.59%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR shares while 52.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.16%. There are 52.89% institutions holding the Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR stock share, with Rubric Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.15% of the shares, roughly 11.62 million MREO shares worth $15.33 million.

Suvretta Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.87% or 7.36 million shares worth $9.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. With 1.06 million shares estimated at $1.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Life Sciences Investors held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $0.64 million.