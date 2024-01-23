Why To Invest In Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 4.15 million Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.62 changing hands around $0.32 or 14.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.26B. IAG’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.48% off its 52-week high of $3.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.99, which suggests the last value was 24.05% up since then. When we look at Iamgold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.17 million.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Instantly IAG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.63 added 14.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.75%, with the 5-day performance at 5.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) is 0.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Iamgold Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.25% over the past 6 months, a 142.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Iamgold Corp. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $207.2 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Iamgold Corp. earnings to increase by 143.22%.

IAG Dividends

Iamgold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 15.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Iamgold Corp. shares while 63.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.97%. There are 63.92% institutions holding the Iamgold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.35% of the shares, roughly 44.97 million IAG shares worth $118.27 million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.52% or 31.38 million shares worth $82.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 25.59 million shares estimated at $55.03 million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.54% of the shares, roughly 17.04 million shares worth around $36.65 million.