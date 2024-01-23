Why Should You Invest In TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX)?

In the last trading session, 3.97 million TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $95.13 changed hands at -$0.37 or -0.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $108.42B. TJX’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.83% off its 52-week high of $95.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $72.92, which suggests the last value was 23.35% up since then. When we look at TJX Companies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.35 million.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Instantly TJX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 95.92 subtracted -0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is 4.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TJX Companies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.16% over the past 6 months, a 20.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TJX Companies, Inc. will rise 24.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.17 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that TJX Companies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $12.52 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.52 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.01%. The 2024 estimates are for TJX Companies, Inc. earnings to increase by 20.66%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.39% per year.

TJX Dividends

TJX Companies, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26. The 1.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.30. It is important to note, however, that the 1.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of TJX Companies, Inc. shares while 92.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.87%. There are 92.78% institutions holding the TJX Companies, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.28% of the shares, roughly 94.74 million TJX shares worth $8.03 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.00% or 80.11 million shares worth $6.79 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 35.86 million shares estimated at $3.04 billion under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 27.42 million shares worth around $2.32 billion.