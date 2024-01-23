Why Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the last trading session, 6.26 million Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $8.82 changed hands at $0.54 or 6.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.05B. ARDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.35% off its 52-week high of $9.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.76, which suggests the last value was 68.71% up since then. When we look at Ardelyx Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.31 million.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Instantly ARDX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.20 added 6.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.26%, with the 5-day performance at -2.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) is 32.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.2 days.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ardelyx Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 151.28% over the past 6 months, a 30.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.81%. The 2024 estimates are for Ardelyx Inc earnings to increase by 35.89%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.51% of Ardelyx Inc shares while 55.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.95%. There are 55.11% institutions holding the Ardelyx Inc stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.30% of the shares, roughly 22.44 million ARDX shares worth $76.06 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.02% or 21.83 million shares worth $73.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.61 million shares estimated at $75.03 million under it, the former controlled 8.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.15% of the shares, roughly 6.87 million shares worth around $23.28 million.