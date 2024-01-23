What Is The Performance Outlook For Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 6.68 million Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $780.79M. OPK’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.78% off its 52-week high of $2.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 15.84% up since then. When we look at Opko Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 35.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.95 million.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Instantly OPK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0500 added 1.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.11%, with the 5-day performance at 3.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is -37.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.28 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Opko Health Inc (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Opko Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.73% over the past 6 months, a 30.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Opko Health Inc will rise 18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $177.53 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Opko Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $193.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $185.4 million and $237.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.51%. The 2024 estimates are for Opko Health Inc earnings to increase by 43.48%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

OPK Dividends

Opko Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.43% of Opko Health Inc shares while 22.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.67%. There are 22.32% institutions holding the Opko Health Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.09% of the shares, roughly 39.31 million OPK shares worth $85.3 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.53% or 35.04 million shares worth $76.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 12.73 million shares estimated at $27.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 9.98 million shares worth around $21.65 million.