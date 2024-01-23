What Is The Performance Outlook For e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 11.97 million e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $153.86 changed hands at -$3.93 or -2.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.49B. ELF’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.05% off its 52-week high of $164.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.63, which suggests the last value was 65.79% up since then. When we look at e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) trade information

Instantly ELF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 164.71 subtracted -2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.60%, with the 5-day performance at -2.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) is 0.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the e.l.f. Beauty Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.84% over the past 6 months, a 62.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for e.l.f. Beauty Inc will rise 6.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $231.13 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $252.63 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.33%. The 2024 estimates are for e.l.f. Beauty Inc earnings to increase by 64.09%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.90% per year.

ELF Dividends

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 05.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.51% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc shares while 98.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.62%. There are 98.95% institutions holding the e.l.f. Beauty Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.10% of the shares, roughly 8.25 million ELF shares worth $942.1 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.96% or 5.99 million shares worth $684.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.68 million shares estimated at $403.83 million under it, the former controlled 6.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $180.42 million.