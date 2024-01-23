Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 15.94 million Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $36.04 changed hands at $3.35 or 10.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.07B. UPST’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.39% off its 52-week high of $72.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.93, which suggests the last value was 66.9% up since then. When we look at Upstart Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.37 million.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Instantly UPST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.01 added 10.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.80%, with the 5-day performance at 12.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) is -23.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Upstart Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.47% over the past 6 months, a -380.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65.64%. The 2024 estimates are for Upstart Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -391.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.48% of Upstart Holdings Inc shares while 46.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.58%. There are 46.97% institutions holding the Upstart Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.07% of the shares, roughly 6.77 million UPST shares worth $242.38 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 5.37 million shares worth $192.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.17 million shares estimated at $77.81 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $64.96 million.