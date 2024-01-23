Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.95 changing hands around $0.12 or 14.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.01M. UNCY’s current price is a discount, trading about -202.11% off its 52-week high of $2.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 53.68% up since then. When we look at Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 155.61K.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

Instantly UNCY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0500 added 14.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.47%, with the 5-day performance at 6.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) is 65.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 86940.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.77% over the past 6 months, a -3.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc will rise 54.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -51.60% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -100.98%. The 2024 estimates are for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 20.28%.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.68% of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc shares while 46.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.47%. There are 46.49% institutions holding the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.86% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million UNCY shares worth $0.83 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 68661.0 shares worth around $91662.0.