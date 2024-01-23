Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Shares Declined By -16.61% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 4.81 million Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $7.43 changed hands at $0.16 or 2.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.26B. UA’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.57% off its 52-week high of $11.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.86, which suggests the last value was 21.13% up since then. When we look at Under Armour Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) trade information

Instantly UA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.50 added 2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.02%, with the 5-day performance at -2.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) is -16.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

Under Armour Inc (UA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Under Armour Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.54% over the past 6 months, a -15.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Under Armour Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.58 billion and $1.4 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Under Armour Inc earnings to decrease by -15.15%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.80% per year.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.83% of Under Armour Inc shares while 70.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.73%. There are 70.47% institutions holding the Under Armour Inc stock share, with BDT Capital Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.97% of the shares, roughly 33.27 million UA shares worth $223.22 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 19.09 million shares worth $128.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.13 million shares estimated at $39.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 5.43 million shares worth around $36.43 million.