ULCC Stock: More Upside For Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC)?

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.23 changing hands around $0.51 or 10.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.16B. ULCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -169.6% off its 52-week high of $14.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.19, which suggests the last value was 39.01% up since then. When we look at Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Instantly ULCC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.11 added 10.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.18%, with the 5-day performance at 13.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 2.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.76 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Frontier Group Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.83% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Frontier Group Holdings Inc will fall -227.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $892.07 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $839.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $906 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.50%.