Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 3.41 million Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $34.95 changed hands at -$0.99 or -2.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.07B. TCOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.72% off its 52-week high of $43.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.70, which suggests the last value was 12.16% up since then. When we look at Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.12 million.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 37.19 subtracted -2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.94%, with the 5-day performance at -6.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 2.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.27 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.79% over the past 6 months, a 706.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 114.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.43 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $727.34 million and $1.28 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 96.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.95%. The 2024 estimates are for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 764.70%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08. The 0.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares while 39.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.64%. There are 39.64% institutions holding the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.06% of the shares, roughly 27.73 million TCOM shares worth $970.62 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.45% or 23.61 million shares worth $826.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc.. With 13.1 million shares estimated at $458.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 6.23 million shares worth around $255.83 million.