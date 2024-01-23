Tricon Residential Inc’s (NYSE: TCN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 42.86 million Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.02 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.01B. TCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.18% off its 52-week high of $11.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.53, which suggests the last value was 40.74% up since then. When we look at Tricon Residential Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) trade information

Instantly TCN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.15 subtracted -0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.10%, with the 5-day performance at 20.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) is 21.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tricon Residential Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.88% over the past 6 months, a -71.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tricon Residential Inc will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -43.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $115.56 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tricon Residential Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $121.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $195.71 million and $110.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.95%. The 2024 estimates are for Tricon Residential Inc earnings to decrease by -70.96%.

TCN Dividends

Tricon Residential Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04. The 2.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 2.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.11% of Tricon Residential Inc shares while 73.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.04%. There are 73.68% institutions holding the Tricon Residential Inc stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.17% of the shares, roughly 19.58 million TCN shares worth $172.5 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.65% or 18.15 million shares worth $159.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund. With 6.49 million shares estimated at $57.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 4.87 million shares worth around $39.23 million.