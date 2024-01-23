The Most Interesting Shares Today: 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU)

In the last trading session, 4.22 million 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at $0.14 or 17.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.70M. TWOU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1377.53% off its 52-week high of $13.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 17.98% up since then. When we look at 2U Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

Instantly TWOU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9800 added 17.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.98%, with the 5-day performance at -8.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) is -31.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.13 days.

2U Inc (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 2U Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.02% over the past 6 months, a 271.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 2U Inc will rise 178.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $280.67 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that 2U Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $223.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $236.05 million and $238.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.35%. The 2024 estimates are for 2U Inc earnings to increase by 256.92%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05.

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.97% of 2U Inc shares while 83.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.31%. There are 83.84% institutions holding the 2U Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.99% of the shares, roughly 9.77 million TWOU shares worth $24.12 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 6.81 million shares worth $27.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.5 million shares estimated at $16.05 million under it, the former controlled 7.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $9.53 million.