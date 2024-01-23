Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of RLX Technology Inc ADR

In the latest trading session, 5.1 million RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.77 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.78B. RLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.49% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 21.47% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.50 million.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

IWith action -5.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.50%, with the 5-day performance at -5.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is -13.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.28 days.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 12. The 0.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.70% of RLX Technology Inc ADR shares while 29.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.24%. There are 29.93% institutions holding the RLX Technology Inc ADR stock share, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.76% of the shares, roughly 60.07 million RLX shares worth $106.32 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.02% or 50.68 million shares worth $89.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 11.32 million shares estimated at $19.81 million under it, the former controlled 0.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 11.14 million shares worth around $19.49 million.