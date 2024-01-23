Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Kosmos Energy Ltd

In the last trading session, 6.21 million Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s per share price at $6.25 changed hands at -$0.11 or -1.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.88B. KOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.8% off its 52-week high of $8.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.28, which suggests the last value was 15.52% up since then. When we look at Kosmos Energy Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.32 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.53 subtracted -1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.86%, with the 5-day performance at -3.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) is -6.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.57 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kosmos Energy Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.16% over the past 6 months, a -31.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -42.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Kosmos Energy Ltd earnings to decrease by -34.35%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.80% per year.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 26.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.69% of Kosmos Energy Ltd shares while 97.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.00%. There are 97.32% institutions holding the Kosmos Energy Ltd stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.44% of the shares, roughly 57.22 million KOS shares worth $342.73 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.11% or 41.91 million shares worth $251.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. With 14.49 million shares estimated at $86.38 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 12.1 million shares worth around $88.07 million.