Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI): Don’t Ditch SLI Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.01 million Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s per share price at $1.39 changed hands at $0.19 or 15.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $240.26M. SLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -258.27% off its 52-week high of $4.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 20.14% up since then. When we look at Standard Lithium Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Instantly SLI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5100 added 15.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.19%, with the 5-day performance at -7.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) is -30.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.56 days.

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Standard Lithium Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.52% over the past 6 months, a 42.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.08%. The 2024 estimates are for Standard Lithium Ltd earnings to increase by 54.19%.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 13.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.13% of Standard Lithium Ltd shares while 19.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.03%. There are 19.74% institutions holding the Standard Lithium Ltd stock share, with Koch Industries, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.80% of the shares, roughly 13.48 million SLI shares worth $60.66 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.38% or 5.85 million shares worth $26.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $6.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $6.84 million.