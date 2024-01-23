Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 2.5 million Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $2.43 changed hands at $0.18 or 8.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $703.39M. LAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.04% off its 52-week high of $3.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 39.92% up since then. When we look at Standard BioTools Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Instantly LAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.50 added 8.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.95%, with the 5-day performance at 13.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) is 15.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.87 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.70%. The 2024 estimates are for Standard BioTools Inc earnings to increase by 61.32%.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 08.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.84% of Standard BioTools Inc shares while 29.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.37%. There are 29.13% institutions holding the Standard BioTools Inc stock share, with Caligan Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 8.47 million LAB shares worth $16.34 million.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.43% or 7.45 million shares worth $14.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 2.86 million shares estimated at $5.51 million under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $5.68 million.