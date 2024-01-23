Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 0.48 million Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.85 changed hands at -$0.08 or -4.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.49M. ANY’s current price is a discount, trading about -121.08% off its 52-week high of $4.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 69.19% up since then. When we look at Sphere 3D Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Instantly ANY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9900 subtracted -4.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.43%, with the 5-day performance at -4.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) is -28.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sphere 3D Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.48% over the past 6 months, a 92.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 262.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.43 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 439.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 61.34%. The 2024 estimates are for Sphere 3D Corp earnings to increase by 92.34%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.16% of Sphere 3D Corp shares while 0.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.83%. There are 0.81% institutions holding the Sphere 3D Corp stock share, with Group One Trading, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 14017.0 ANY shares worth $27192.0.

Horan Securities, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 4413.0 shares worth $8561.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. With 11950.0 shares estimated at $29277.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 9509.0 shares worth around $23297.0.