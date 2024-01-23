SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 12.08 million SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.89 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.57B. SOFI’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.29% off its 52-week high of $11.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.45, which suggests the last value was 43.6% up since then. When we look at SoFi Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 42.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.90 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.33 subtracted -0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.65%, with the 5-day performance at 2.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -15.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 118.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SoFi Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.46% over the past 6 months, a 2.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SoFi Technologies Inc will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $571.49 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that SoFi Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $573.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $443.42 million and $460.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for SoFi Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 2.39%.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 29.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.92% of SoFi Technologies Inc shares while 39.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.60%. There are 39.01% institutions holding the SoFi Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.77% of the shares, roughly 73.83 million SOFI shares worth $615.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.01% or 38.12 million shares worth $317.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 25.03 million shares estimated at $208.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 20.65 million shares worth around $172.19 million.