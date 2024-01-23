Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $11.83 changed hands at $1.08 or 10.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $262.98M. SNBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -251.73% off its 52-week high of $41.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.00, which suggests the last value was 23.92% up since then. When we look at Sleep Number Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) trade information

Instantly SNBR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.93 added 10.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.23%, with the 5-day performance at 5.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) is -27.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sleep Number Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.10% over the past 6 months, a -128.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sleep Number Corp will fall -266.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $420.78 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sleep Number Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $481.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $497.53 million and $526.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.71%. The 2024 estimates are for Sleep Number Corp earnings to decrease by -127.37%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.80% per year.

SNBR Dividends

Sleep Number Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.83% of Sleep Number Corp shares while 89.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.03%. There are 89.48% institutions holding the Sleep Number Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.90% of the shares, roughly 3.53 million SNBR shares worth $96.32 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.24% or 2.05 million shares worth $55.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.43 million shares estimated at $35.06 million under it, the former controlled 6.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $17.28 million.