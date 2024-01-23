Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $14.97 changed hands at $0.12 or 0.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $583.08M. SILK’s last price was a discount, traded about -287.17% off its 52-week high of $57.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.08, which suggests the last value was 59.39% up since then. When we look at Silk Road Medical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) trade information

Instantly SILK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.60 added 0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.00%, with the 5-day performance at 14.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) is 43.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Silk Road Medical Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.26% over the past 6 months, a 1.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.50%. The 2024 estimates are for Silk Road Medical Inc earnings to increase by 1.02%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.20% per year.

SILK Dividends

Silk Road Medical Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01. The 1.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 1.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.10% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares while 103.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.24%. There are 103.66% institutions holding the Silk Road Medical Inc stock share, with Wasatch Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.51% of the shares, roughly 5.25 million SILK shares worth $170.47 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.21% or 3.58 million shares worth $116.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $96.39 million under it, the former controlled 7.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.48% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $30.83 million.