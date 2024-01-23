Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.01. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at $0.01 or 7.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.93M. SISI’s last price was a discount, traded about -771.43% off its 52-week high of $1.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 42.86% up since then. When we look at Shineco Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 541.76K.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Instantly SISI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1428 added 7.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.62%, with the 5-day performance at 16.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) is 43.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.25% of Shineco Inc shares while 0.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.65%. There are 0.60% institutions holding the Shineco Inc stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.83% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million SISI shares worth $60041.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 29107.0 shares worth $9896.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 3572.0 shares estimated at $1928.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.