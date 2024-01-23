Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the latest trading session, 10.8 million Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.39 changing hands around $0.36 or 2.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.66B. RIVN’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.2% off its 52-week high of $28.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.68, which suggests the last value was 28.74% up since then. When we look at Rivian Automotive Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.85 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.16 added 2.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.16%, with the 5-day performance at -8.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) is -29.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 104.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rivian Automotive Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.52% over the past 6 months, a 21.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rivian Automotive Inc will rise 24.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 163.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Rivian Automotive Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $663 million and $661 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 89.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 119.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Rivian Automotive Inc earnings to increase by 20.44%.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 21.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.53% of Rivian Automotive Inc shares while 50.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.21%. There are 50.90% institutions holding the Rivian Automotive Inc stock share, with Amazon.com, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 16.70% of the shares, roughly 158.36 million RIVN shares worth $3.85 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.73% or 73.29 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 27.44 million shares estimated at $457.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 22.04 million shares worth around $367.24 million.