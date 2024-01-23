Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s per share price at $1.29 changed hands at -$0.07 or -5.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $224.94M. RIGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.14% off its 52-week high of $2.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 44.96% up since then. When we look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Instantly RIGL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3800 subtracted -5.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.03%, with the 5-day performance at -3.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is 4.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.93 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rigel Pharmaceuticals share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.77% over the past 6 months, a 44.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rigel Pharmaceuticals will fall -400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.24 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $32.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.28 million and $26.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.34%. The 2024 estimates are for Rigel Pharmaceuticals earnings to increase by 49.97%.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 05 and March 11.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares while 61.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.58%. There are 61.68% institutions holding the Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 17.1 million RIGL shares worth $22.06 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.38% or 14.62 million shares worth $18.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.16 million shares estimated at $6.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 3.84 million shares worth around $4.37 million.