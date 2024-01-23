Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.53 million Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $10.22 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.30B. RLAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -126.81% off its 52-week high of $23.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.95, which suggests the last value was 41.78% up since then. When we look at Relay Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Instantly RLAY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.04 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.18%, with the 5-day performance at -7.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) is -4.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.67 days.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Relay Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.51% over the past 6 months, a -10.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.77%. The 2024 estimates are for Relay Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -11.29%.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.29% of Relay Therapeutics Inc shares while 104.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.42%. There are 104.96% institutions holding the Relay Therapeutics Inc stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 22.85% of the shares, roughly 27.9 million RLAY shares worth $350.49 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.62% or 10.53 million shares worth $132.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.28 million shares estimated at $53.99 million under it, the former controlled 4.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $45.67 million.