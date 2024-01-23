PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 5.34 million PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $65.18 changing hands around $1.44 or 2.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.27B. PYPL’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.96% off its 52-week high of $88.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.25, which suggests the last value was 22.91% up since then. When we look at PayPal Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.32 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Instantly PYPL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 68.21 added 2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.14%, with the 5-day performance at 11.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is 5.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PayPal Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.55% over the past 6 months, a 20.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.28%. The 2024 estimates are for PayPal Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 20.55%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.38% per year.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 12.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of PayPal Holdings Inc shares while 71.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.81%. There are 71.65% institutions holding the PayPal Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.41% of the shares, roughly 92.34 million PYPL shares worth $6.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.84% or 75.1 million shares worth $5.01 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 34.8 million shares estimated at $2.32 billion under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 26.56 million shares worth around $1.77 billion.