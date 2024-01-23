PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.78 million PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $12.84 changed hands at $0.24 or 1.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.25B. PAGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.73% off its 52-week high of $13.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.93, which suggests the last value was 46.03% up since then. When we look at PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 million.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.40 added 1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.97%, with the 5-day performance at 2.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) is 7.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.71 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PagSeguro Digital Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.36% over the past 6 months, a 14.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PagSeguro Digital Ltd will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $850.17 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $797.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $794.26 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.36%. The 2024 estimates are for PagSeguro Digital Ltd earnings to increase by 13.19%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.08% per year.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares while 90.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.30%. There are 90.95% institutions holding the PagSeguro Digital Ltd stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.79% of the shares, roughly 28.84 million PAGS shares worth $272.24 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.75% or 24.57 million shares worth $231.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc.. With 12.7 million shares estimated at $114.05 million under it, the former controlled 6.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 4.54% of the shares, roughly 9.49 million shares worth around $107.83 million.