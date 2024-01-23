OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.12 million OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $1.89 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $153.80M. OGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.99% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 48.68% up since then. When we look at OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Instantly OGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9600 added 1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.66%, with the 5-day performance at 12.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 49.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.67 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will fall -280.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.05 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $28.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.8 million and $28.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.00%.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 09 and April 15.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.85% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares while 9.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.12%. There are 9.02% institutions holding the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.28% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million OGI shares worth $4.71 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 0.8 million shares worth $1.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 2.02 million shares estimated at $3.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $1.47 million.