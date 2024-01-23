Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 3.71 million Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $16.80 changed hands at -$0.2 or -1.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.64B. NEOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.39% off its 52-week high of $24.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.44, which suggests the last value was 14.05% up since then. When we look at Neogen Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

Instantly NEOG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.29 subtracted -1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.46%, with the 5-day performance at -7.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) is -16.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.06 days.

Neogen Corp. (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Neogen Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.53% over the past 6 months, a 1.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Neogen Corp. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $230.01 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Neogen Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2024 will be $249.54 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Neogen Corp. earnings to increase by 137.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

NEOG Dividends

Neogen Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Neogen Corp. shares while 103.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.81%. There are 103.69% institutions holding the Neogen Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.58% of the shares, roughly 25.04 million NEOG shares worth $544.59 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.51% or 18.4 million shares worth $280.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.15 million shares estimated at $114.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 5.02 million shares worth around $109.27 million.